Military spouse for over two decades turned Army civilian now LRC Italy’s employee of year

Hilary Cunningham is the supervisory traffic management specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Italy. She worked for a private-sector moving company in the U.S. before moving back to Italy. She is now in charge of a 6-person quality assurance and quality control team at LRC Italy responsible for ensuring U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s community members successfully receive their inbound household goods in Italy and successfully ship those same items from Italy without any problems or major concerns. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

