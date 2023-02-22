Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military spouse for over two decades turned Army civilian now LRC Italy’s employee of year

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Hilary Cunningham is the supervisory traffic management specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Italy. She worked for a private-sector moving company in the U.S. before moving back to Italy. She is now in charge of a 6-person quality assurance and quality control team at LRC Italy responsible for ensuring U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s community members successfully receive their inbound household goods in Italy and successfully ship those same items from Italy without any problems or major concerns. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

