    Incirlik Port Dawgs offload Medical Shelters for Humanitarian Relief Aid [Image 6 of 6]

    Incirlik Port Dawgs offload Medical Shelters for Humanitarian Relief Aid

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kaylan Bartlett, an aircraft services technician assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron, prepares to unload medical shelters and equipment at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 18, 2023. The medical shelters and equipment will be utilized to provide aid to those in need following the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6. The U.S. military is working in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and our Allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye. The 39th Air Base Wing is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2, operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Sixth Fleet and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

