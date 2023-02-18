Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Flight Deck Yoga [Image 4 of 4]

    Makin Island Flight Deck Yoga

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    230219-N-YR119-1016
    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise Johnson instructs a yoga class during a morale day on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 19, 2023 in the South China Sea. The morale day included a high-intensity interval training workout, yoga, golfing, fishing and a 5K on the flight deck. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 7643958
    VIRIN: 230219-N-YR119-1016
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Flight Deck Yoga [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yoga
    Sailor
    GUNG HO
    13th MEU
    MKI

