U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s newest employees attend a Team Member Orientation Feb. 15. After a command overview at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, participants boarded a bus for a tour of Kleber Kaserne, the Sembach installation, Pulaski Barracks in Vogelweh, and Smith Barracks at Baumholder.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 02:39
|Photo ID:
|7643897
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-JM046-216
|Resolution:
|3383x2416
|Size:
|701.42 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Member Orientation aims at providing warm welcome for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz newcomers [Image 3 of 3], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
