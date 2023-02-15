Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s newest employees attend a Team Member Orientation Feb. 15. After a command overview at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, participants boarded a bus for a tour of Kleber Kaserne, the Sembach installation, Pulaski Barracks in Vogelweh, and Smith Barracks at Baumholder.

    This work, Team Member Orientation aims at providing warm welcome for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz newcomers [Image 3 of 3], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

