    NAS JRB Fort Worth Hosts Detachment Training [Image 3 of 3]

    NAS JRB Fort Worth Hosts Detachment Training

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Sandy Owens 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    T-6 Texan II aircraft at NAS JRB Fort Worth during a detachment training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Carl Richards/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:34
    Photo ID: 7642851
    VIRIN: 230216-N-AH544-004
    Resolution: 2215x1453
    Size: 322.25 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS JRB Fort Worth Hosts Detachment Training [Image 3 of 3], by Sandy Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS JRB Fort Worth
    T-6 Texan II
    VT-10
    Detachment Training

