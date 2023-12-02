Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    328th BSB M4 training [Image 8 of 8]

    328th BSB M4 training

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Cook, with Alpha Company, 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, instructs fellow Soldiers on proper handling and operation of M4 carbines, Oct. 15, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:28
    Photo ID: 7642847
    VIRIN: 230221-Z-ZZ999-008
    Resolution: 4822x3258
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 328th BSB M4 training [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    328th BSB machine gun range
    328th BSB machine gun range
    328th BSB machine gun range
    328th BSB machine gun range
    328th BSB machine gun range
    328th BSB M4 training
    328th BSB M4 training
    328th BSB M4 training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    supply

    Soldier

    fight

    protection

    Pennsylvania

    water

    range

    shoot

    safety

    sustainment

    leadership

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    28th Infantry Division

    logistics

    Stryker

    firing

    transportation

    team

    machine gun

    .50-cal

    28th

    instruction

    squad

    M4

    56th SBCT

    safe

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    communicate

    target

    M4 carbine

    fire team

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard

    Stryker armored vehicle

    move

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    weapon

    rifle

    NG

    Infantry

    readiness

    Army

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    movement

    28th Infantry

    Gap

    28th Division

    Annville

    M2 machine gun

    PAARNG

    PA National Guard

    Ft. Indiantown Gap

    FTIG

    water treatment specialist

    Keystone

    ARNG

    FIG

    28th ID

    56 SBCT

    56th

    M249 light machine gun

    citizen-soldier

    11B

    PA Army National Guard

    PANG

    28 ID

    Indiantown Gap

    56

    Keystone Division

    PNG

    PA ARNG

    28ID

    Iron Division

    56SBCT

    92W

    PA NG

    Roll On

    sustenance

    Independence Brigade

    Pennsylvania NG

    IGMR

    Indiantown Gap Military Reservation

    Men of Iron

    Bloody Bucket

    Pennsylvania ARNG

    FT IG

    fire squad

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    M4 carbine
    Readiness
    water treatment specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT