Coast Guard responds to diesel discharge from sunken vessel in San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico

Coast Guard Incident Management personnel from Sector San Juan respond to a diesel discharge from the partially sunken 42-foot recreational vessel Ajo del País at Pier 11 in San Juan Harbor Feb. 20, 2023. The Coast Guard activated the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and contracted Clean Harbors LLC as the Oil Spill Removal Organization. Cleanup crews have installed containment and absorbent boom around the vessel and will be looking to recover any remaining fuel from inside the vessel tanks. (Courtesy photo)

