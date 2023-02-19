173rd Airborne Brigade conducts AT4 training during JA23

U.S. Army Pvt. Tyler Atwood, assigned to Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fires an AT4 during exercise Justified Accord 23 (JA23) in Isiolo, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2023. JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

