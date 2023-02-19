Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade conducts AT4 training during JA23

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Pvt. Tyler Atwood, assigned to Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fires an AT4 during exercise Justified Accord 23 (JA23) in Isiolo, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2023. JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    AT4
    173rd Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF
    Kenyan Defence Forces

