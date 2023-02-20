Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton replenishment-at-sea [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Paul Hamilton replenishment-at-sea

    GULF OF OMAN

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230220-N-NH267-2114 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 20, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christopher Gutierrez, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), inspects fuel during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 20, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 04:09
    Photo ID: 7642300
    VIRIN: 230220-N-NH257-2114
    Resolution: 4522x3230
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton replenishment-at-sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Replenishment At Sea
    UNREP
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    Alan Shepard

