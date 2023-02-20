USS Paul Hamilton replenishment-at-sea

230220-N-NH267-2114 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 20, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christopher Gutierrez, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), inspects fuel during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 20, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

