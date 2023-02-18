230218-N-NH267-1245 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) conduct small boat operations in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 18, 2023. Charles Moulthrope is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 04:11 Photo ID: 7642284 VIRIN: 230218-N-NH257-1245 Resolution: 3107x2219 Size: 1.1 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton and USCG operations in Arabian Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.