    USS Paul Hamilton and USCG operations in Arabian Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Paul Hamilton and USCG operations in Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230218-N-NH267-1245 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) conduct small boat operations in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 18, 2023. Charles Moulthrope is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 04:11
    Photo ID: 7642284
    VIRIN: 230218-N-NH257-1245
    Resolution: 3107x2219
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    This work, USS Paul Hamilton and USCG operations in Arabian Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cutter
    Arabian Sea
    Coast Guard
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    Charles Moulthrope

