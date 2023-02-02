Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Division Hosts Annual Arctic Angels Winter Games [Image 2 of 2]

    11th Airborne Division Hosts Annual Arctic Angels Winter Games

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Keon Horton 

    1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division

    Sgt. Ryan Applehof, Baker Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, receives an award for coming in first place of the Annual Arctic Angels Winter Games on Feb. 2, 2023 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. This annual event which includes snowshoeing, downhill skiing and cross country skiing aims to promote Soldiers readiness in the arctic environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 21:33
    Photo ID: 7642086
    VIRIN: 230202-A-TU387-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Hosts Annual Arctic Angels Winter Games [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Keon Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Airborne Division Hosts Annual Arctic Angels Winter Games
    11th Airborne Division Hosts Annual Arctic Angels Winter Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    11th Airborne Division Hosts Annual Arctic Angels Winter Games

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Winter Games
    Competition
    Skiing
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT