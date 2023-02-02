11th Airborne Division Hosts Annual Arctic Angels Winter Games

Sgt. Ryan Applehof, Baker Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, receives an award for coming in first place of the Annual Arctic Angels Winter Games on Feb. 2, 2023 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. This annual event which includes snowshoeing, downhill skiing and cross country skiing aims to promote Soldiers readiness in the arctic environment.

