Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 17:34 Photo ID: 7642003 VIRIN: 230214-Z-DZ751-1157 Resolution: 3300x1856 Size: 3.76 MB Location: HELSINKI, FI

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, In Finland, Guard leaders look to enhance already strong ties [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.