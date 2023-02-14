Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In Finland, Guard leaders look to enhance already strong ties [Image 1 of 2]

    In Finland, Guard leaders look to enhance already strong ties

    HELSINKI, FINLAND

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits defense leaders and troops, Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 14, 2023. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 17:34
    Photo ID: 7642003
    VIRIN: 230214-Z-DZ751-1157
    Resolution: 3300x1856
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: HELSINKI, FI
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Finland, Guard leaders look to enhance already strong ties [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In Finland, Guard leaders look to enhance already strong ties
    In Finland, Guard leaders look to enhance already strong ties

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    In Finland, Guard leaders look to enhance already strong ties

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    partnerships
    Daniel Hokanson
    Nordic region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT