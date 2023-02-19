A group of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, Virginia Army National Guard, inspect targets during foreign weapon familiarization training at Arctic Forge 2023 on Sodankylä Garrison, Finland, Feb 19, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

This work, Soldiers conduct Winter Warfare Training during Arctic Forge 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS