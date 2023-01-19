Commander Joseph R. Collins

CDR Joseph R. Collins, a native of Brielle, NJ was commissioned from George Washington University NROTC and graduated with a B.A. in Criminal Justice and Criminology from the University of Maryland, May of 2006. In May of 2008 he earned wings of gold and was designated a Naval Aviator. He holds a Masters in National Defense and Strategic Studies from the US Naval War College.



Fleet assignments include tours as a SH-60B Seahawk pilot and Quality Assurance Officer with the Proud Warriors of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Light 42 (HSL-42) and later Helicopter Maritime Strike 72 (HSM-72) Jacksonville, FL, with deployments onboard USS KLAKRING (FFG 42), USS VELLA GULF (CG 72) and USS FARRAGUT (DDG 99). He later transitioned to a Full Time Support (FTS) Officer and qualified in the upgraded MH-60R Seahawk and subsequently assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike 60 (HSM-60) Jaguars as a Helicopter Detachment OIC and Maintenance Officer with deployments onboard USS JASON DUNHAM (DDG 109) and USS LEYTE GULF (CG 55).



Previous shore tours include Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 30 (VX-30) Bloodhounds as the MQ-8C Unmanned Helicopter Project Officer and Test Pilot in addition to qualifying as a C-130 Hercules and S-3B Viking pilot. Additional assignments include VT-28, HT-28, HSM-40, and the College of Naval Command and Staff at the US Naval War College. Most recently, he was assigned as the Navy Reserve Program Director and Commanding Officer US Navy Element, Headquarters United States Central Command Tampa, FL.

CDR Collins assumed his duties as Executive Officer of Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville in February 2023.



CDR Collins’ personal awards include Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Humanitarian Service Award, and other unit and personal citations.



CDR Collins has returned to the Jacksonville area with wife Kelsey, daughter Madelynn and sons Connor and Jackson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 08:23 Photo ID: 7641646 VIRIN: 230119-N-HS670-367 Resolution: 2400x3002 Size: 3.98 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander Joseph R. Collins, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.