Decatur Pilot House

230213-N-SN516-2027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Adam Duggan, from Atlanta, stands watch in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

