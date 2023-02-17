230217-N-MR969-1017 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 17, 2023) – Boxes containing winterized “Alaska” shelters loaded and ready for delivery to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2023. NMCB 11 is providing support to USAID and Turkish relief efforts to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nira Galgana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 17:10 Photo ID: 7641296 VIRIN: 230217-N-MR969-1017 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.08 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Nira Galgana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.