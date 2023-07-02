3d MLR Conducts FSCEX

A U.S. Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, prepares an AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 6, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

Date Taken: 02.07.2023
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US