    3d MLR Conducts FSCEX

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, prepares an AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 6, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 03:17
    Photo ID: 7641038
    VIRIN: 230207-M-JH495-1054
    Resolution: 6720x4200
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center
    Combined Arms
    Twentynine Palms
    Call for fire
    Fight now
    MLRTE

