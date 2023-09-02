Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's Sgt. Goedmakers Showcases the Benefits of Military-Civilian Cyber Expertise at the Cyber Subject Matter Expert Trilateral Event [Image 1 of 4]

    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's Sgt. Goedmakers Showcases the Benefits of Military-Civilian Cyber Expertise at the Cyber Subject Matter Expert Trilateral Event

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jevon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    Sgt. John Goedmakers participating in the Cyber Subject Matter Expert Trilateral Event held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Feb 9th, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 12:33
    Photo ID: 7640527
    VIRIN: 230209-A-OD824-057
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Hometown: JUPITER, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's Sgt. Goedmakers Showcases the Benefits of Military-Civilian Cyber Expertise at the Cyber Subject Matter Expert Trilateral Event [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's Sgt. Goedmakers Showcases the Benefits of Military-Civilian Cyber Expertise at the Cyber Subject Matter Expert Trilateral Event
    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's Sgt. Goedmakers Showcases the Benefits of Military-Civilian Cyber Expertise at the Cyber Subject Matter Expert Trilateral Event
    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's Sgt. Goedmakers Showcases the Benefits of Military-Civilian Cyber Expertise at the Cyber Subject Matter Expert Trilateral Event
    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's Sgt. Goedmakers Showcases the Benefits of Military-Civilian Cyber Expertise at the Cyber Subject Matter Expert Trilateral Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's Sgt. Goedmakers Showcases the Benefits of Military-Civilian Cyber Expertise at the Cyber Subject Matter Expert Trilateral Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    335th signal command
    sme
    army reserve cyber protection brigade
    arcpb
    john goedmakers
    trilateral cyber exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT