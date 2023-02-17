An artist's rendering of the new Oklahoma National Guard joint operations center. Oklahoma National Guard and Oklahoma state government leaders broke ground on the joint operations center during a ceremony in Chandler, Oklahoma, Feb. 17, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 18:12
|Photo ID:
|7640013
|VIRIN:
|230217-A-RH707-508
|Resolution:
|703x306
|Size:
|173.16 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on new joint operations center [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on new joint operations center
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT