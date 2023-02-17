Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Seneca’s crew returns home following 24-day Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Talon Somera hugs his wife and son at the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2023, following a 24-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea. Seneca's crew worked with Joint Interagency Task Force South and the U.S. Air Force to disrupt nearly 1,350 kilograms of narcotics from two law enforcement cases in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Seneca’s crew returns home following 24-day Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cutter
    USCG
    USCGC Seneca
    CGatSea

