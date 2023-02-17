USCGC Seneca’s crew returns home following 24-day Caribbean Sea patrol

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Talon Somera hugs his wife and son at the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2023, following a 24-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea. Seneca's crew worked with Joint Interagency Task Force South and the U.S. Air Force to disrupt nearly 1,350 kilograms of narcotics from two law enforcement cases in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

