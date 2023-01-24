U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Genualdi, podiatric surgeon at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, examines a patient during regular operations at the LRMC Podiatry Clinic, Jan. 24. Podiatrists are one of 16 unique occupations which make up the U.S. Air Force Biomedical Science Corps, which was recently recognized Jan. 23-27.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 05:14 Photo ID: 7638699 VIRIN: 230124-A-EK666-568 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 588.5 KB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Hometown: PLANT CITY, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BSC projects readiness at LRMC [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.