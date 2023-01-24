U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Genualdi, podiatric surgeon at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, examines a patient during regular operations at the LRMC Podiatry Clinic, Jan. 24. Podiatrists are one of 16 unique occupations which make up the U.S. Air Force Biomedical Science Corps, which was recently recognized Jan. 23-27.
BSC projects readiness at LRMC
