    BSC projects readiness at LRMC [Image 1 of 2]

    BSC projects readiness at LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Genualdi, podiatric surgeon at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, examines a patient during regular operations at the LRMC Podiatry Clinic, Jan. 24. Podiatrists are one of 16 unique occupations which make up the U.S. Air Force Biomedical Science Corps, which was recently recognized Jan. 23-27.

    This work, BSC projects readiness at LRMC [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    LRMC
    Biomedical Sciences Corps

