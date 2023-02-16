Providers Conduct Tactical PT with AA8

Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct Tactical PT with Brig. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier (AA8) on Fort Bragg, NC, Feb 16, 2023. PT included exercises in accordance with the Army Combat Fitness Test and allowed Providers to talk about future operational functions with AA8. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

