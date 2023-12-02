Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    230212-N-YR675-1324 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 12, 2023) A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician, assigned to EOD Mobile Unit Two, fires an M-4 rifle while skiing in Arctic mobility training in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 12, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:41
    Photo ID: 7638001
    VIRIN: 230212-N-YR675-1927
    Resolution: 3689x2577
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex [Image 2 of 2], by LT Brittany Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Navy Diver
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2
    Navy

