Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near Laguna Vista, Texas

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew rescues three people from the water after their vessel capsized near Laguna Vista, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023. All three individuals were recovered from the water and transported to awaiting EMS at Station South Padre Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

