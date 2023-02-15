Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near Laguna Vista, Texas [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near Laguna Vista, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew rescues three people from the water after their vessel capsized near Laguna Vista, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023. All three individuals were recovered from the water and transported to awaiting EMS at Station South Padre Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near Laguna Vista, Texas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    RESCUE
    coast guard
    CAPSIZED
    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND

