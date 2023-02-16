Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Energy employee is a Latin dance champion

    DLA Energy employee is a Latin dance champion

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Connie Braesch 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Eamonn Knights is an award-winning International Latin DanceSport Athlete and 32-year Defense Logistics Agency Energy employee. At age 56, he competes with dancers from around the world requiring a high level of athleticism and physical conditioning. He and his dance partner, Ida Jones, have been captivating audiences for nine years and consistently placed among the top in almost every competition. Photo courtesy of Eamonn Knights.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 14:48
    Photo ID: 7637819
    VIRIN: 230216-D-D0441-900
    Resolution: 3500x1969
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy employee is a Latin dance champion, by Connie Braesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Energy employee is a Latin dance champion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Latin dance
    eamonn knights
    competitive ballroom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT