DLA Energy employee is a Latin dance champion

Eamonn Knights is an award-winning International Latin DanceSport Athlete and 32-year Defense Logistics Agency Energy employee. At age 56, he competes with dancers from around the world requiring a high level of athleticism and physical conditioning. He and his dance partner, Ida Jones, have been captivating audiences for nine years and consistently placed among the top in almost every competition. Photo courtesy of Eamonn Knights.

