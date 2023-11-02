U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Garrett Braunton competes in the high bar exercise portion against opponents Westpoint and California. Air Force bested service academy rivals Army and California in a Saturday afternoon tri-meet in Cadet West Gym, 11 Feb, 2023. The Falcons posted a season-best 397.650 to beat Army (382.100) and Cal (388.550). (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 14:42 Photo ID: 7637817 VIRIN: 230211-F-NU281-1014 Resolution: 4114x2738 Size: 3.86 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Men's Gymnastics Bests Service Academy Rival Army and California [Image 15 of 15], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.