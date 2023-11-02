U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Garrett Braunton competes in the high bar exercise portion against opponents Westpoint and California. Air Force bested service academy rivals Army and California in a Saturday afternoon tri-meet in Cadet West Gym, 11 Feb, 2023. The Falcons posted a season-best 397.650 to beat Army (382.100) and Cal (388.550). (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7637817
|VIRIN:
|230211-F-NU281-1014
|Resolution:
|4114x2738
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Men's Gymnastics Bests Service Academy Rival Army and California [Image 15 of 15], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT