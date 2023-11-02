Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Men's Gymnastics Bests Service Academy Rival Army and California [Image 15 of 15]

    USAFA Men's Gymnastics Bests Service Academy Rival Army and California

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Garrett Braunton competes in the high bar exercise portion against opponents Westpoint and California. Air Force bested service academy rivals Army and California in a Saturday afternoon tri-meet in Cadet West Gym, 11 Feb, 2023. The Falcons posted a season-best 397.650 to beat Army (382.100) and Cal (388.550). (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Men's Gymnastics Bests Service Academy Rival Army and California [Image 15 of 15], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA

