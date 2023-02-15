Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STAFFDEL Bennitt Visits Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Western Pacific

    STAFFDEL Bennitt Visits Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Western Pacific

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    230213-N-N0443-3005 YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan (Feb. 13, 2023) Professional Staff Members (PSMs) from the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Detachment Western Pacific (WESTPAC) on Feb. 13 for a tour of recently installed Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS) training systems supporting Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) in Japan. (Photo by Surface Combat Systems Training Command Detachment Western Pacific)

    Mr. Ian Bennitt, Mr. Phil MacNaughton, Jr., Mr. Kyle Noyes, and Ms. Kelly Goggin serve on the Readiness Subcommittee that ensures our Sailors are properly trained so they can succeed in their missions. During their tour, they engaged with SCSTC Det WESTPAC and Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (COMATG WESTPAC) staff and saw first-hand how the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Virtual Operator Trainer (VOT) and Aegis VOT ensure our warfighters possess the tactical and technical competence and proficiency needed to execute the mission across the spectrum of operations in today’s challenging environment. These trainers are part of the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, STAVE-CS, which was introduced in 2015 as a means to provide better quality training resulting in more rapid qualifications of our Sailors.

    Upon completion of the tour, the staffers had a better understanding on how SCSTC is providing the high-end tactical training needed to guarantee our warfighters are ready to execute the mission – whenever, and wherever called.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 13:03
    Photo ID: 7637616
    VIRIN: 230213-N-N0443-3005
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 261.21 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STAFFDEL Bennitt Visits Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Western Pacific, by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STAFFDEL
    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    STAVE-CS
    SCSTC Det WESTPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT