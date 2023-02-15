STAFFDEL Bennitt Visits Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Western Pacific

230213-N-N0443-3005 YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan (Feb. 13, 2023) Professional Staff Members (PSMs) from the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Detachment Western Pacific (WESTPAC) on Feb. 13 for a tour of recently installed Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS) training systems supporting Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) in Japan. (Photo by Surface Combat Systems Training Command Detachment Western Pacific)



Mr. Ian Bennitt, Mr. Phil MacNaughton, Jr., Mr. Kyle Noyes, and Ms. Kelly Goggin serve on the Readiness Subcommittee that ensures our Sailors are properly trained so they can succeed in their missions. During their tour, they engaged with SCSTC Det WESTPAC and Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (COMATG WESTPAC) staff and saw first-hand how the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Virtual Operator Trainer (VOT) and Aegis VOT ensure our warfighters possess the tactical and technical competence and proficiency needed to execute the mission across the spectrum of operations in today’s challenging environment. These trainers are part of the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, STAVE-CS, which was introduced in 2015 as a means to provide better quality training resulting in more rapid qualifications of our Sailors.



Upon completion of the tour, the staffers had a better understanding on how SCSTC is providing the high-end tactical training needed to guarantee our warfighters are ready to execute the mission – whenever, and wherever called.

