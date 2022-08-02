WASHINGTON (Jan. 24, 2023) - Official photo of Mr. Kevin Talley, the acting Comptroller for U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP). (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 12:45
|Photo ID:
|7637602
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-RC488-355
|Resolution:
|914x1280
|Size:
|180.89 KB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Spotlight: U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs [Image 13 of 13], by Delaney Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT