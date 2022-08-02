Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Spotlight: U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs [Image 13 of 13]

    Leadership Spotlight: U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Delaney Burlingame 

    Strategic Systems Programs

    WASHINGTON (Jan. 24, 2023) - Official photo of Mr. Kevin Talley, the acting Comptroller for U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP). (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 12:45
    Photo ID: 7637602
    VIRIN: 220208-N-RC488-355
    Resolution: 914x1280
    Size: 180.89 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Spotlight: U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs [Image 13 of 13], by Delaney Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SSP
    Navy Leadership
    Nuclear Deterrence
    Strategic Systems Programs
    SSP Leadership
    Leadership Spotlight

