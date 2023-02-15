Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 10 of 10]

    Kilo Company Combat Conditioning Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute a low crawl during the combat conditioning course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 15, 2023. The combat conditioning course was designed to increase recruits' stamina and ability to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 12:48
    VIRIN: 230215-M-DA540-1340
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
