Kilo Company Combat Conditioning Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute a low crawl during the combat conditioning course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 15, 2023. The combat conditioning course was designed to increase recruits' stamina and ability to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

