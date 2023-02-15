Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Makin Island Conducts ESF Operations [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Makin Island Conducts ESF Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) approach the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, Feb. 15, 2023 in the South China Sea. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and USS Makin Island with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting joint ESF operations, representing unique high-end war fighting capabilities, maritime superiority, and power projection, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 05:58
    Photo ID: 7636706
    VIRIN: 230215-N-VS068-1234
    Resolution: 6507x4338
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Conducts ESF Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Makin Island and CSG 11 Conduct ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island and CSG 11 Conduct ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island and CSG 11 Conduct ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island and CSG 11 Conduct ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island and CSG 11 Conduct ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island and CSG 11 Conduct ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island Conducts ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island Conducts ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island and CSG 11 Conduct ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island Conducts ESF Operations
    USS Makin Island Conducts ESF Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    USS Makin Island
    13th MEU
    ESF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT