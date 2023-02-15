USS Makin Island Conducts ESF Operations

Two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) approach the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, Feb. 15, 2023 in the South China Sea. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and USS Makin Island with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting joint ESF operations, representing unique high-end war fighting capabilities, maritime superiority, and power projection, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

