Coalition Forces illuminate the evening sky

Coalition Forces fire 120mm illumination rounds using an XM905 Advanced Mortar Protection System from a fire base in the al-Shadaddi region, Syria, Feb. 14, 2023. Illumination rounds can be used to disclose enemy formations, to signal, or to mark targets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 Location: SY