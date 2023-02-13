Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces illuminate the evening sky [Image 1 of 3]

    Coalition Forces illuminate the evening sky

    SYRIA

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Coalition Forces fire 120mm illumination rounds using an XM905 Advanced Mortar Protection System from a fire base in the al-Shadaddi region, Syria, Feb. 14, 2023. Illumination rounds can be used to disclose enemy formations, to signal, or to mark targets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 05:21
    VIRIN: 230214-A-QH368-0212
    This work, Coalition Forces illuminate the evening sky [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Syria
    Artillery and Mortar
    illumination mortar
    CJTF OIR
    CSOJTF L

