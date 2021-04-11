Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMDRP Update: Streamlining and Standardizing MEPS Medical Processing

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2021

    Photo by israel molina 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    CHICAGO (November 4, 2021) Dr. Liza Pilch, a medical provider at Chicago MEPS, conducts a medical evaluation with an applicant in Chicago MEPS medical department. Recent changes to the USMEPCOM Supporting Medical Documentation Review Program (SMDRP) are designed to standardize and streamline the medical pre-screen review and in-person physical evaluation process at MEPS around the country.

    TAGS

    Enlistment
    MEPS
    Accessions
    USMEPCOM

