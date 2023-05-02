Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, Army civilians remove unexploded chemical munitions from Redstone Arsenal [Image 8 of 8]

    Soldiers, Army civilians remove unexploded chemical munitions from Redstone Arsenal

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Spc. Michael Di Mola (right) and Sgt. David Hernandez (left) practice removing a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) facemask of an individual wearing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration Personal Protective Equipment Level-B. U.S. Army civilians from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity and Soldiers from the 46th Chemical Company are removing old chemical munitions from a bomb disposal area on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:31
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    TAGS

    Redstone Arsenal
    CARA
    46th Chemical Company
    11th Chemical Company
    20th CBRNE Command
    remediation operation

