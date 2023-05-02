Spc. Michael Di Mola (right) and Sgt. David Hernandez (left) practice removing a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) facemask of an individual wearing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration Personal Protective Equipment Level-B. U.S. Army civilians from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity and Soldiers from the 46th Chemical Company are removing old chemical munitions from a bomb disposal area on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Courtesy photo.
|02.05.2023
|02.15.2023 12:31
|7635369
|021523-A-A4433-008
|867x523
|164.5 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|BAY SHORE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|CORTEZ, CO, US
|3
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers, Army civilians remove unexploded chemical munitions from Redstone Arsenal
