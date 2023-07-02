Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AASAB, Army, Coalition contractors meet local vendors [Image 4 of 4]

    AASAB, Army, Coalition contractors meet local vendors

    KUWAIT

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron speak to local vendors during How to do Business with the U.S. Military vendor day at Al Farwaniyah, Kuwait, Feb. 8, 2023. This conference gave U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and coalition partner contractors a chance to educate local vendors on how to do business with military organizations. Events like this give military contractors a chance to forge strong and lasting relationships with local business partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    This work, AASAB, Army, Coalition contractors meet local vendors [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    408th Contracting Support Brigade
    386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron

