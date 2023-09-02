West Point hosts, offers discussion platform to regional, global security at the International Security Seminar

The Department of Social Sciences hosted its second SOSH International Security Seminar titled, “Order, Counterorder, Disorder? Regional and Global Security Orders in the Shadow of Sino-American Competition” Feb. 9-10 in Jefferson Hall. Overall, the event involved more than 150 participants, both in-person and remote, partaking in 31 panels distributed over 15 working groups to share their expertise on regional and global security. Cadets and faculty from SOSH, the Department of Foreign Languages, the Department of Law and the Modern War Institute were joined by top academics from around the world, as well as senior policy officials and leaders in the Army, Joint and Interagency communities in the United Sates.

