Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Anthony A. Chiaramonte meets his drill instructors [Image 5 of 5]

    Recruit Anthony A. Chiaramonte meets his drill instructors

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are introduced to their drill instructors aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 10, 2023. Black Friday is when recruits initially meet the drill instructors who will be responsible for teaching, training, and leading them for the thirteen weeks of recruit training. (U. S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 13:38
    Photo ID: 7633353
    VIRIN: 230210-M-LU593-1006
    Resolution: 2784x4176
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Anthony A. Chiaramonte meets his drill instructors [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Anthony A. Chiaramonte meets his drill instructors
    Recruit Anthony A. Chiaramonte meets his drill instructors
    Recruit Anthony A. Chiaramonte meets his drill instructors
    Recruit Anthony A. Chiaramonte meets his drill instructors
    Recruit Anthony A. Chiaramonte meets his drill instructors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD Parris Island
    Drill Instructors
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Third Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT