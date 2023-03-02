Marines Confront Fire during Exercise

U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, practice responding to an aircraft fuel fire during an exercise on MCAS Miramar, Feb. 3, 2023. ARFF Marines conduct these exercises to maintain a state of readiness in case of emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)
