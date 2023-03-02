Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Confront Fire during Exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    Marines Confront Fire during Exercise

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, practice responding to an aircraft fuel fire during an exercise on MCAS Miramar, Feb. 3, 2023. ARFF Marines conduct these exercises to maintain a state of readiness in case of emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 18:52
    Photo ID: 7632152
    VIRIN: 230203-M-HL316-1742
    Resolution: 8096x5400
    Size: 32.5 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Confront Fire during Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Night
    San Diego
    Firefighter
    Marines

