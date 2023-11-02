Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, prepare to launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a small boat operations training evolution, Feb. 11, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Manvir Gill)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 15:37
|Photo ID:
|7631781
|VIRIN:
|230311-N-IO903-1200
|Resolution:
|5266x3040
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Boat Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
