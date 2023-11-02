Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 10]

    Small Boat Operations

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Manvir Gill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, prepare to launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a small boat operations training evolution, Feb. 11, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Manvir Gill)

