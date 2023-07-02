U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson shakes hands with Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, AM, Royal Australian Navy, Chief of Navy, in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 7, 2023. Tiongson and Hammond discussed ways to develop their partnerships within the organizations and how to assist one another to encourage a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).
This work, Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand [Image 6 of 6], by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
