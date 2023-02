U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a 12 mile ruck march alongside Cypriot troops in Larnaca, Cyprus, Feb. 12, 2023, as part of Exercise Silver Falcon 23.



Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.





(U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2023 Date Posted: 02.12.2023 13:45 Photo ID: 7630254 VIRIN: 230212-A-TO756-289 Resolution: 6295x4197 Size: 11.25 MB Location: LARNACA, CY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Able Company Paratroopers Conduct 12 Mile Ruck with Cypriot Forces [Image 9 of 9], by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.