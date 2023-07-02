Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First civilian graduates from Kirtland's Sam E. Parish Airman Leadership School [Image 1 of 2]

    First civilian graduates from Kirtland's Sam E. Parish Airman Leadership School

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brian Fattor, 58th Maintenance Squadron unit program manager, listens to his classmate’s during a class activity at Airman Leadership School on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2023. Fattor is the first civilian to graduate from the Sam E. Parish ALS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 17:34
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
