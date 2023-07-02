First civilian graduates from Kirtland's Sam E. Parish Airman Leadership School

Brian Fattor, 58th Maintenance Squadron unit program manager, listens to his classmate’s during a class activity at Airman Leadership School on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2023. Fattor is the first civilian to graduate from the Sam E. Parish ALS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 17:34
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
