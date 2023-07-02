Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IPR Center, NFL partner to prevent fake sports-related merchandise from reaching fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII [Image 5 of 5]

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Erica Knight 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    PHOENIX – The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) announced the seizure of approximately 180,000 counterfeit sports-related items, worth an estimated $22.7 million during a joint press conference with the National Football League (NFL).

