Naval Museum hosts 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event in Norfolk

Visitors to the 12th Annual Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum are pictured creating a variety of LEGO ship models at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The event attracted a crowd of over 3,500 visitors who had the opportunity to create ship models with LEGO bricks, enjoy robotics demonstrations, enter LEGO shipmodel contests, enjoy crafts and free play areas and become immersed in STEM and naval history during the daylong event. The event is an annual event hosted by the museum, who partnered with The Navy League of the United States-Hampton Roads Chapter, the American Society of Naval Engineers-Tidewater Section, the First Lego League, Hampton Roads LEGO User Group, and the Naval History and Heritage Command, among others. Over 75 active duty Sailors assigned to various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia also volunteered during the event for a unique community relations experience. (US Navy Photo by MC2 Porsha Thompson/Released).

