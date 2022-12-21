Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE boosts production with successful process improvement project

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Joshua Morris, a machinist apprentice at Fleet Readiness Center East’s Repair Machine Shop, measures spindle assembly bushings. The Repair Machine Shop recently wrapped up a successful process improvement project which reduced the turnaround time for parts and components coming out of the shop and enhanced the depot’s ability to deliver parts, components, and aircraft to the warfighter. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

