Joshua Morris, a machinist apprentice at Fleet Readiness Center East’s Repair Machine Shop, measures spindle assembly bushings. The Repair Machine Shop recently wrapped up a successful process improvement project which reduced the turnaround time for parts and components coming out of the shop and enhanced the depot’s ability to deliver parts, components, and aircraft to the warfighter. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 09:33 Photo ID: 7622726 VIRIN: 221221-N-DG753-011 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 16.64 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE boosts production with successful process improvement project [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.