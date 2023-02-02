Air Force Mortuary Affairs flag draping training

Senior Airmen Imari Brooks, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialists, drapes a transfer case with an American flag during training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 2, 2023. Every transfer case is flag-draped in transit, but may require a replacement to ensure it is pristine for the dignified transfer. Brooks is deployed to AFMAO from the 19th Force Support Squadron, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

