    Air Force Mortuary Affairs flag draping training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Senior Airmen Imari Brooks, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialists, drapes a transfer case with an American flag during training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 2, 2023. Every transfer case is flag-draped in transit, but may require a replacement to ensure it is pristine for the dignified transfer. Brooks is deployed to AFMAO from the 19th Force Support Squadron, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 07:43
    Photo ID: 7622693
    VIRIN: 230202-F-UK538-3005
    Resolution: 5817x4024
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Mortuary Affairs flag draping training, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

