Anchorage CODEP With Indian Navy

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2023) – Indian Navy Kora-class corvette INS Karmuk (P64) sends a phone and distance line to amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) for a simulated replenishment-at-sea (RAS) during a cooperative deployment (CODEP), Jan. 12. CODEPs are designed to increase operational readiness and interoperability between participating ships and develop trust between the U.S. Navy and Allies. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

