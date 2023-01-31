Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community [Image 50 of 50]

    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Field Training Officer Jonathan Stephens with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department walks to a police cruiser Jan. 31, 2023, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Stephens went out patrolling during a morning with frigid below-zero temperatures. He was among many officers working in cold weather and among the many Fort McCoy police officers who work around the clock protecting the installation no matter what the weather brings. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 17:10
    Photo ID: 7621809
    VIRIN: 230131-A-OK556-387
    Resolution: 5483x3654
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community [Image 50 of 50], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community
    Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department
    cold-weather police patrol
    military civilian police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT