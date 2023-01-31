Field Training Officer Jonathan Stephens with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department walks to a police cruiser Jan. 31, 2023, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Stephens went out patrolling during a morning with frigid below-zero temperatures. He was among many officers working in cold weather and among the many Fort McCoy police officers who work around the clock protecting the installation no matter what the weather brings. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 17:10 Photo ID: 7621809 VIRIN: 230131-A-OK556-387 Resolution: 5483x3654 Size: 3.19 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community [Image 50 of 50], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.