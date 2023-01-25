Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Backboard Basketball Court Unveiled

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aja Jackson 

    Naval Base San Diego

    230126-N-XG173-1491 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2023) From left to right; Michael Sheehan, Capt. Ted Carlson, Monty Montgomery, Adam Hay and Dan Peterson prepare to cut the ceremonial ribbon during Pacific Beacon’s unveiling of the Project Backboard basketball court. The ceremony celebrated a culmination of almost two years of collaboration between Pacific Beacon’s bachelor housing team, The Michaels Organization and Project Backboard to create a unique backdrop for Sailors to enjoy while playing basketball. Project Backboard is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with communities to renovate public basketball courts with large scale works of site-specific art to strengthen communities, improve park safety, encourage multi-generational play and inspire. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    basketball
    project backboard
    nbds

