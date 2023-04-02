Role of the First Sergeant

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell, 100th Air Refueling Wing public affairs specialist, receives guidance from Master Sgt. Teddy Stephens, 100th Air Refueling Wing first sergeant at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 4, 2023. First sergeants advise commanders on the readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life of Airmen and families to ensure a mission-ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 11:24
|Photo ID:
|7621007
|VIRIN:
|230204-F-AB266-0002
|Resolution:
|7386x4924
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
