U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell, 100th Air Refueling Wing public affairs specialist, receives guidance from Master Sgt. Teddy Stephens, 100th Air Refueling Wing first sergeant at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 4, 2023. First sergeants advise commanders on the readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life of Airmen and families to ensure a mission-ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 11:24 Photo ID: 7621007 VIRIN: 230204-F-AB266-0002 Resolution: 7386x4924 Size: 8.81 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Role of the First Sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.