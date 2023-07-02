Tinnitus, the perception of sound in the absence of an actual external sound, is a medical condition commonly described as a ringing but can sound like roaring, clicking, hissing or buzzing. It may be heard in one or both ears and be intermittent or constant. (Graphic illustration courtesy Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 11:21 Photo ID: 7620997 VIRIN: 230207-O-KQ948-515 Resolution: 1200x628 Size: 543.63 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hearing noises that aren’t there? It could be tinnitus, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.