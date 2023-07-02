Tinnitus, the perception of sound in the absence of an actual external sound, is a medical condition commonly described as a ringing but can sound like roaring, clicking, hissing or buzzing. It may be heard in one or both ears and be intermittent or constant. (Graphic illustration courtesy Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen)
Graham Snodgrass
Hearing noises that aren’t there? It could be tinnitus
